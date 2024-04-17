Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

The Israeli army announced Wednesday the injury of 14 soldiers, six of them seriously, in a missile and drone attack in northern Israel, claimed by the Lebanese Hezbollah, targeting a military command center.



The army said in a statement, "During the past few hours, a number of anti-tank missiles and drones were observed crossing the border from Lebanese territory towards the village of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel," adding "Six soldiers were seriously injured, while two were moderately injured, and the remaining injuries were described as minor."



AFP