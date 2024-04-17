Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

The Israeli army announced Wednesday the injury of 14 soldiers, six of them seriously, in a missile and drone attack in northern Israel, claimed by the Lebanese Hezbollah, targeting a military command center.

The army said in a statement, "During the past few hours, a number of anti-tank missiles and drones were observed crossing the border from Lebanese territory towards the village of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel," adding "Six soldiers were seriously injured, while two were moderately injured, and the remaining injuries were described as minor."

AFP 
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Soldiers

Drone

Attack

Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones
No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10

Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:20

Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54

Israeli army announces entry of UN aid into Gaza through Ashdod Port

LBCI
World News
13:17

German Chancellor urges Israel to exercise restraint

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
World News
2024-04-16

Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More