Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
The Israeli army announced Wednesday the injury of 14 soldiers, six of them seriously, in a missile and drone attack in northern Israel, claimed by the Lebanese Hezbollah, targeting a military command center.
The army said in a statement, "During the past few hours, a number of anti-tank missiles and drones were observed crossing the border from Lebanese territory towards the village of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel," adding "Six soldiers were seriously injured, while two were moderately injured, and the remaining injuries were described as minor."
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Soldiers
Drone
Attack
Lebanon
Hezbollah
US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones
No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says
