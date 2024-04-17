Hamas considers Iran's attack on Israel 'legitimate and deserved'

2024-04-17 | 12:33
Hamas considers Iran&#39;s attack on Israel &#39;legitimate and deserved&#39;
Hamas considers Iran's attack on Israel 'legitimate and deserved'

The Hamas movement stated on Wednesday that Iran's attack on Israel last weekend was "legitimate and deserved" in response to the targeting of Tehran's consulate in Damascus at the beginning of April.

The movement said, "We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) continue to follow the developments of the legitimate and deserved response by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Zionist entity due to the crime of targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus," marking its first official comment on the attack. 

It considered Tehran's response "a confirmation [...] that the time when the Zionist entity could rampage as it pleased without consequences or punishment has ended, along with the illusions of relying on it."

AFP 
 

