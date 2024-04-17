Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior

تعلن وزارة الداخلية عن انتهاء المنخفض الجوي ومواصلة الجهود لإتمام مرحلة التعافي
The Ministry of Interior announces the end of the weather fluctuations and efforts continue to complete the recovery phase #وزارة_الداخلية_الإمارات #أبوظبي #الإعلام_الأمني #الإمارات… pic.twitter.com/2R0TilDwGS
— وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) April 17, 2024
