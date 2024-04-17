Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior

تعلن وزارة الداخلية عن انتهاء المنخفض الجوي ومواصلة الجهود لإتمام مرحلة التعافي



The Ministry of Interior announces the end of the weather fluctuations and efforts continue to complete the recovery phase #وزارة_الداخلية_الإمارات #أبوظبي #الإعلام_الأمني #الإمارات… pic.twitter.com/2R0TilDwGS — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) April 17, 2024

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry Of Interior announced in a post shared on the "X platform that weather fluctuations have ended, emphasizing that efforts are ongoing to complete the recovery phase."The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the National Center of Meteorology, and strategic partners, announces the end of the weather fluctuations and the weather conditions gradually improved," a statement read."Field work teams from civil defense, ambulance, police, and others will continue their intensive efforts to ensure full recovery and the return of life to normal in all affected areas," it affirmed.