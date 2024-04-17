Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios

Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 15:46
Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios
Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios

Citing US and Israeli sources, the American news website Axios stated that Israel considered executing a "retaliatory" strike against Iran on Monday evening "but eventually decided to postpone it."

However, a US official warned via Axios that even a "small Israeli strike" in Iran "would likely trigger an Iranian retaliation."
 

