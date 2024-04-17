News
Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios
Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 15:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios
Citing US and Israeli sources, the American news website Axios stated that Israel considered executing a "retaliatory" strike against Iran on Monday evening "but eventually decided to postpone it."
However, a US official warned via Axios that even a "small Israeli strike" in Iran "would likely trigger an Iranian retaliation."
Middle East News
Iran
US
Israel
Strike
Retaliation
Next
Israeli President holds talks with British and German Foreign Ministers in Jerusalem
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
Previous
