News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Middle East News
2024-04-18 | 00:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Israeli and American media outlets reported Wednesday night that Israel had considered swiftly launching retaliatory strikes against Tehran in response to the unprecedented Iranian bombardment of its territories last weekend. However, it ultimately backed away from this course of action.
Israel's state-owned "Kan" television channel reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided, following a conversation with US President Joe Biden, not to execute previously approved plans for retaliatory strikes against Tehran in the event of it carrying out its threat to attack the Israeli state.
The channel quoted a senior official, who requested anonymity, as saying, "Diplomatic sensitivities played a role [...] There will definitely be a response, but it will be different from what was initially planned."
Similarly, the American news site Axios cited unnamed Israeli sources as saying that during Monday's meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet, the second meeting since the Iranian bombardment, ministers extensively discussed the possibility of issuing the order to carry out retaliatory strikes, but ultimately did not do so.
Axios also quoted a US official as saying, "We are not sure why and how close it was to an actual attack [against Iran]."
According to the same site, Israel informed the US administration on Monday that it had decided to postpone a strike against Iran.
Meanwhile, the American news network ABC News reported that the Israeli government had considered launching strikes against Iran on two occasions but did not issue an order to do so.
However, Netanyahu reiterated Wednesday that Israel "reserves the right to defend itself" in the face of international pressure on his government to avoid striking Iran, which threatens to escalate tensions further amidst the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
In turn, Tehran reiterated Wednesday its insistence that any Israeli response would be met with a "harsh and violent" response.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Israel
Middle East
US
Retaliatory
Strikes
Attack
Next
UAE still grappling for third day after record-breaking storm
Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
0
World News
09:59
EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
World News
09:59
EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Israeli official: War Cabinet intends to hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to Iranian attack
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Israeli official: War Cabinet intends to hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to Iranian attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:33
Man-made famine is 'tightening its grip' across Gaza: UNRWA chief cautions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:33
Man-made famine is 'tightening its grip' across Gaza: UNRWA chief cautions
0
World News
02:12
UAE, Costa Rica sign trade deal: UAE president
World News
02:12
UAE, Costa Rica sign trade deal: UAE president
0
Middle East News
01:29
UAE still grappling for third day after record-breaking storm
Middle East News
01:29
UAE still grappling for third day after record-breaking storm
0
Middle East News
15:46
Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios
Middle East News
15:46
Israel mulls retaliatory strike on Iran, decision postponed: Axios
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-09
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
World News
2023-10-09
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
2
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
5
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
7
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
8
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More