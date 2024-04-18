News
Iranian commander says Tehran could review 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats
Middle East News
2024-04-18 | 08:39
Iranian commander says Tehran could review 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats
Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" following Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday, raising concerns about Tehran's nuclear program which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes.
Israel has said it will retaliate against Iran's April 13 missile and drone attack, which Tehran says was carried out in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus earlier this month.
"The threats of the Zionist regime (Israel) against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations," Ahmad Haghtalab, the Guards commander in charge of nuclear security, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the last say on Tehran's nuclear program, which the West suspects has military purposes.
"If the Zionist regime wants to take action against our nuclear centers and facilities, we will surely and categorically reciprocate with advanced missiles against their own nuclear sites," Haghtalab said.
Reuters
Learn More