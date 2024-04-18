Houthis execute 14 operations in two weeks extending to the Indian Ocean

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Houthi group, said on Thursday that the Houthis executed 14 operations in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and extending to the Indian Ocean within two weeks.



He added in a televised speech, "There is no danger to the navigation of European countries that do not side with the Israeli enemy and can pass safely and peacefully.



Reuters