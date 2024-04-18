On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States will continue to 'hold Iran accountable' by imposing new sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic in response to the unprecedented attack against Israel.



In a press release posted by the White House, President Biden stated, ''As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran.''



Biden added, ''I’ve directed my team, including the Department of the Treasury, to continue to impose sanctions that further degrade Iran’s military industries.''



He further emphasized, ''Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran’s attacks: The United States is committed to Israel’s security. We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region. ''