Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Italy hopes Israel's response to Iran is purposeful and avoids escalation
Middle East News
2024-04-18 | 13:24
Italy hopes Israel's response to Iran is purposeful and avoids escalation
On Thursday, the Italian Foreign Minister stated that Israel is likely to respond to the April 13 attack by Iran involving missiles and drones, adding that he hopes any response will target specific objectives and not lead to escalation.
The minister, Antonio Tajani, told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting, ''What we always advocate is prudence and calm.''
He added, ''We hope Israel’s likely response will be measured and focused, avoiding actions that could escalate tensions.''
Reuters
Middle East News
Italy
Israel
Response
Iran
Attack
Drones
Missiles
