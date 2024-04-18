On Thursday, the Italian Foreign Minister stated that Israel is likely to respond to the April 13 attack by Iran involving missiles and drones, adding that he hopes any response will target specific objectives and not lead to escalation.



The minister, Antonio Tajani, told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting, ''What we always advocate is prudence and calm.''



He added, ''We hope Israel’s likely response will be measured and focused, avoiding actions that could escalate tensions.''



Reuters