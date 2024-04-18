Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port

2024-04-18 | 14:44
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port

Iraqi News Agency reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani announced that Iraq has reached an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of the Al Faw Port, a major commodities port in the southern part of the country.

Reuters

Iran assures the US that it does not want to 'escalate tensions' with Israel: Minister
Man-made famine is 'tightening its grip' across Gaza: UNRWA chief cautions
