Sam Werberg: No connection between Rafah incursion and Israeli response to Iranian attack

Middle East News
2024-04-18 | 15:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sam Werberg: No connection between Rafah incursion and Israeli response to Iranian attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sam Werberg: No connection between Rafah incursion and Israeli response to Iranian attack

US Department of State regional spokesman, Sam Werberg, denied that there is a connection between the Israeli incursion in Rafah and the response to the Iranian attack, expressing concern from the United States about any military operation that does not consider the safety of civilians.

Werberg emphasized in an appearance on LBCI's 'Jadal' talk show that Israel is a sovereign state and decides whether or not to respond to Iran, noting that the US is trying to deescalate tensions in the region and has no intention of participating in any attack on Iran.

Werberg said, ''Hamas is responsible for the attacks of October 7th, but the United States does not hold Palestinians responsible for the attack,'' adding that the United States is doing everything it can to achieve a temporary six-week truce in Gaza, but Hamas refuses the truce, as well as releasing the hostages.

He considered that the Iranian regime destabilizes the region, stressing that if there is no serious change in its behavior, the US administration will not change its stance toward it.

He said, ''It appears that the international community recognizes that Iran is a state that sponsors terrorism and a major source destabilizing the region.''

Werberg confirmed that the establishment of a Palestinian state will be achieved through negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and that there is no possibility of establishing any Palestinian state by a decision from the Security Council.

Middle East News

Sam Werberg

Rafah

Israel

Response

Iranian Attack

Military

United States

LBCI Next
Iran assures the US that it does not want to 'escalate tensions' with Israel: Minister
Man-made famine is 'tightening its grip' across Gaza: UNRWA chief cautions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17

Iranian Attack Sparks Israeli Debate Over Response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:56

Iranian official: There is no plan for an immediate response to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
02:42

Saudi Arabia expresses concern as Security Council fails to approve full Palestinian membership in UN

LBCI
Middle East News
02:32

Vessels transiting the Gulf, Western Indian Ocean should stay alert: Ambrey

LBCI
Middle East News
02:16

IAEA confirms 'no damage' occurred in Iranian nuclear facilities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-22

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:30

BDL initiates measures to promote electronic payments and reduce cash use

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle

LBCI
Middle East News
00:06

Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Élysée Palace: Macron to receive Lebanese Prime Minister and Army Commander on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

UNIFIL spokesperson affirms: Peacekeeping operations and civilian staff continue duties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More