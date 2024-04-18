Sam Werberg: No connection between Rafah incursion and Israeli response to Iranian attack

US Department of State regional spokesman, Sam Werberg, denied that there is a connection between the Israeli incursion in Rafah and the response to the Iranian attack, expressing concern from the United States about any military operation that does not consider the safety of civilians.



Werberg emphasized in an appearance on LBCI's 'Jadal' talk show that Israel is a sovereign state and decides whether or not to respond to Iran, noting that the US is trying to deescalate tensions in the region and has no intention of participating in any attack on Iran.



Werberg said, ''Hamas is responsible for the attacks of October 7th, but the United States does not hold Palestinians responsible for the attack,'' adding that the United States is doing everything it can to achieve a temporary six-week truce in Gaza, but Hamas refuses the truce, as well as releasing the hostages.



He considered that the Iranian regime destabilizes the region, stressing that if there is no serious change in its behavior, the US administration will not change its stance toward it.



He said, ''It appears that the international community recognizes that Iran is a state that sponsors terrorism and a major source destabilizing the region.''



Werberg confirmed that the establishment of a Palestinian state will be achieved through negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and that there is no possibility of establishing any Palestinian state by a decision from the Security Council.