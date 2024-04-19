Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria

Middle East News
2024-04-19 | 00:14
High views
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
0min
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria

In response to inquiries from Agence France-Presse regarding recent reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria, the Israeli army has chosen to remain silent, stating, "We have no comment at this time."

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Iran

Explosion

Strike

Syria

