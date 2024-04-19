Iranian nuclear facilities remain unharmed, IRNA reports

Middle East News
2024-04-19 | 00:48
High views
Iranian nuclear facilities remain unharmed, IRNA reports
Iranian nuclear facilities remain unharmed, IRNA reports

The Iranian official news agency (IRNA) reported "no major damage" in Iran after reports of hearing explosions near the city of Isfahan (central) early Friday.

The agency said, "After activating air defense in some areas of the country, reports indicate no significant damage or major explosions resulting from any aerial threat."

The agency added that in Isfahan province in the center of the country, where the explosions were heard, "important facilities, especially nuclear facilities, are completely safe, and no incidents have been reported there."

According to the "Tasnim" agency, the General Secretariat of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council denied reports that this body, chaired by the President of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, held an emergency meeting on Friday following the sound of the explosions.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Fcilities

Explosion

Ebrahim Raisi

Isfahan

