US had advance warning of Israel attack on Iran: US media

US media reported that the United States received advance information about the alleged Israeli attack on Iran but did not agree to it and did not participate in its execution.



NBC and CNN quoted sources close to the file and a US official as saying that Israel had informed Washington in advance of the strike.



News networks reported officials confirming a strike inside Iran, with CNN stating that the target was not a nuclear facility.



Israel informed the United States on Thursday of its intention to respond to Iran in the coming days, a senior official told CNN.



The US official stated, "We did not agree to the response," according to CNN.



There was no immediate comment from the White House.



In response to an inquiry from Agence France-Presse, the Pentagon's interim office said, "We have nothing to say at this time."



Iran activated its air defenses over several cities after state television reported hearing explosions near the city of Isfahan (central).



AFP