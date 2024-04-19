Saudi Arabia expresses concern as Security Council fails to approve full Palestinian membership in UN

Middle East News
2024-04-19 | 02:42
High views
Saudi Arabia expresses concern as Security Council fails to approve full Palestinian membership in UN
Saudi Arabia expresses concern as Security Council fails to approve full Palestinian membership in UN

Saudi Arabia expressed its regret for the failure of the International Security Council to adopt a resolution accepting full membership for Palestinians in the United Nations, considering that it "does not bring peace closer."

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Kingdom "regrets the failure of the International Security Council to adopt a resolution accepting full membership for the State of Palestine in the United Nations."

It added that "hindering the acceptance of full membership for the State of Palestine in the United Nations contributes to the entrenchment of Israeli occupation's obstinacy and its continued violations of international law without repercussions, and will not bring closer the desired peace."

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Security Council

Palestinian

Membership

United Nations

