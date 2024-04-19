Oman condemns 'Israeli attack' on Iran

Oman, which has long played the role of mediator between Tehran and the West, condemned the "Israeli attack" in Iran on Friday, following the explosions that occurred early in the morning in Isfahan in central Iran, attributed by US officials and local media to Israel.



A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement published on "X" that Oman "continues to monitor the ongoing tension in the region and condemns the Israeli attack this morning (Friday) on Isfahan in the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as condemns and denounces Israel's repeated military attacks in the region."



AFP