News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China opposes actions that escalate tensions after attacks on Iran
Middle East News
2024-04-19 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China opposes actions that escalate tensions after attacks on Iran
China on Friday confirmed its opposition to all actions that lead 'to the escalation of tensions' following the explosions that occurred on Friday in Isfahan, central Iran, which American officials and local media attributed to Israel.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, ''China has noted the reports from the media. China opposes all actions that could escalate tensions.''
AFP
Middle East News
China
Iran
Attack
Isfahan
Tensions
Next
Von der Leyen urges Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-26
China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-26
China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
0
World News
06:51
German Chancellor calls for de-escalation after attack on Isfahan
World News
06:51
German Chancellor calls for de-escalation after attack on Isfahan
0
Middle East News
05:13
Sunak: Not right for me to speculate on reports of attack in Iran
Middle East News
05:13
Sunak: Not right for me to speculate on reports of attack in Iran
0
World News
03:43
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
World News
03:43
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:52
Western diplomat: Western states sought to send de-escalation messages to Iran via Turkey
Middle East News
06:52
Western diplomat: Western states sought to send de-escalation messages to Iran via Turkey
0
World News
06:51
German Chancellor calls for de-escalation after attack on Isfahan
World News
06:51
German Chancellor calls for de-escalation after attack on Isfahan
0
Middle East News
06:22
Chinese embassy in Iran urges citizens to 'take precautions over security risks’
Middle East News
06:22
Chinese embassy in Iran urges citizens to 'take precautions over security risks’
0
World News
06:13
Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint
World News
06:13
Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
The long history of the occupied territories of Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
The long history of the occupied territories of Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills
0
Middle East News
00:06
Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
Middle East News
00:06
Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
0
Lebanon News
05:21
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
Lebanon News
05:21
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:30
BDL initiates measures to promote electronic payments and reduce cash use
Lebanon Economy
08:30
BDL initiates measures to promote electronic payments and reduce cash use
2
Middle East News
00:06
Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
Middle East News
00:06
Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
3
Lebanon News
07:48
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
Lebanon News
07:48
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran
6
Middle East News
07:20
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP
Middle East News
07:20
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP
7
Lebanon News
09:35
Élysée Palace: Macron to receive Lebanese Prime Minister and Army Commander on Friday
Lebanon News
09:35
Élysée Palace: Macron to receive Lebanese Prime Minister and Army Commander on Friday
8
Middle East News
00:21
No missile attack against Iran, Reuters source says
Middle East News
00:21
No missile attack against Iran, Reuters source says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More