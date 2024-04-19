Von der Leyen urges Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on Iran, Israel, and their allies to refrain from escalation in the Middle East after sources said that Israel carried out an attack on Iranian territory on Friday.



Von der Leyen, standing alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Lappeenranta, Finland, about 25 kilometers from the Russian border, said, ''It is extremely important that the region remains stable and that all parties refrain from taking further actions.''



Reuters