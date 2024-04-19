Egypt expresses its 'concern regarding Israeli-Iranian escalation

2024-04-19 | 04:57
0min
Egypt expresses its 'concern regarding Israeli-Iranian escalation

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that Egypt has expressed its "grave concern" about the continued mutual escalation between Israel and Iran, following reports of an Israeli attack on Iranian territory.

Egypt also warned of "the consequences of the widening of the conflict area and the instability in the region and its serious effects on the security and safety of its peoples."

Reuters

Middle East News

Egypt

Israel

Iran

Attack

Middle East

Direct strikes between Israel and Iran end, CNN reports
Von der Leyen urges Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
