Biden considers sending over one billion dollars in new weapons to Israel

2024-04-19 | 05:44
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing officials, that the Biden administration is considering new arms deals for Israel worth over one billion dollars, which include tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar shells.

