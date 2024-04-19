Turkey calls for restraint to avoid spread of conflict in Middle East

Turkey on Friday called on all parties to refrain from actions that could expand the conflict in the Middle East, following reports that Israel launched an attack on Iran in response to Tehran's attack on Israel.



In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the international community's priority should be ''to stop the massacre in Gaza and ensure lasting peace' in the region by establishing a Palestinian state.''



The statement added, ''It is becoming clearer that tensions stemming from Israel's illegal attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus could turn into a prolonged conflict.''



Reuters