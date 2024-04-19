Chinese embassy in Iran urges citizens to 'take precautions over security risks’

2024-04-19 | 06:22
Chinese embassy in Iran urges citizens to 'take precautions over security risks’

China's embassy in Iran on Friday warned its citizens in the country to "take precautions over security risks," after Iranian media reported explosions heard near the city of Isfahan and US media quoted officials saying "Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival."

"(We) remind Chinese citizens and companies in Iran to take precautions over security risks, pay close attention to the development of the situation and ensure personal safety," the embassy said in a statement on social media.



