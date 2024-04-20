News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike
Middle East News
2024-04-20 | 00:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, an official security force, said its command post at Kalso military base about 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad was hit by a huge explosion late on Friday, and two security sources said it resulted from an air strike.
One PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded, two sources at a hospital in the nearby city of Hilla said.
"The blast has caused material damage and injuries," PMF said in a statement, adding that a team was investigating.
The two security sources said it was not known who was responsible for the air strike. A US official said there had been no US military activity in Iraq.
Israel carried out an attack on Iranian territory on Friday, sources said, days after Iran struck Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles.
The PMF started out as a grouping of armed factions, many close to Iran, that was later recognized as a formal security force by Iraqi authorities.
Factions within the PMF took part in months of rocket and drone attacks on US forces in Iraq amid Israel’s Gaza campaign but halted attacks since early February.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Popular Mobilization Forces
Strike
Kalso
Military
Base
Baghdad
Explosion
Next
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
US vetoes UN resolution: Will Palestine eventually attain the right of full UN membership?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-05
Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan
World News
2024-03-05
Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan
0
Middle East News
2024-01-24
Iraqi PM: US strikes on Iraqi military positions will lead to "irresponsible escalation"
Middle East News
2024-01-24
Iraqi PM: US strikes on Iraqi military positions will lead to "irresponsible escalation"
0
Middle East News
04:14
Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured
Middle East News
04:14
Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured
0
World News
01:33
US 'did not launch strikes' in Iraq on Friday, Pentagon says
World News
01:33
US 'did not launch strikes' in Iraq on Friday, Pentagon says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:14
Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured
Middle East News
04:14
Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured
0
Middle East News
02:41
UN: 800,000 people in Sudan city in 'extreme, immediate danger'
Middle East News
02:41
UN: 800,000 people in Sudan city in 'extreme, immediate danger'
0
World News
01:33
US 'did not launch strikes' in Iraq on Friday, Pentagon says
World News
01:33
US 'did not launch strikes' in Iraq on Friday, Pentagon says
0
Middle East News
00:28
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
Middle East News
00:28
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
0
Middle East News
2024-01-12
Syria agrees to extend delivery of humanitarian aid through Turkey for six months
Middle East News
2024-01-12
Syria agrees to extend delivery of humanitarian aid through Turkey for six months
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
08:36
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
World News
08:36
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
3
Lebanon News
09:00
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:00
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:21
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
Lebanon News
05:21
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
6
Middle East News
00:28
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
Middle East News
00:28
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More