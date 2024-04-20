Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says

2024-04-20 | 00:28
Iran to respond at &#39;maximum level&#39; if Israel acts against its interests, FM says
Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday that Iran will respond at an immediate and "maximum level" if Israel acts against its interests.

"If Israel wants to do another adventurism and acts against the interests of Iran, our next response will be immediate and will be at the maximum level," Amir-Abdollahian said, speaking through a translator, in an interview with NBC News.

His comments follow reports of an Israeli strike on Iran early Friday.

Reuters
 

