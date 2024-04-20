UN: 800,000 people in Sudan city in 'extreme, immediate danger'

Middle East News
2024-04-20 | 02:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN: 800,000 people in Sudan city in &#39;extreme, immediate danger&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN: 800,000 people in Sudan city in 'extreme, immediate danger'

Some 800,000 people in a Sudanese city are in "extreme and immediate danger" as worsening violence advances and threatens to "unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur," top UN officials warned the Security Council on Friday.

War erupted in Sudan one year ago between the Sudanese Army (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), creating the world's largest displacement crisis.

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the 15-member Security Council that clashes between RSF and SAF-aligned members of the Joint Protection Forces were nearing El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

"Fighting in El Fasher could unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur," DiCarlo said, echoing a warning by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

The UN has said nearly 25 million people, half of Sudan's population, need aid and some 8 million have fled their homes.

"The violence poses an extreme and immediate danger to the 800,000 civilians who reside in El Fasher," said the UN aid operations director, Edem Wosornu.

"And it risks triggering further violence in other parts of Darfur – where more than 9 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance," she said.

A United Nations-backed global authority on food security said late last month that immediate action is needed to "prevent widespread death and total collapse of livelihoods and avert a catastrophic hunger crisis in Sudan."

Donors pledged more than $2 billion for war-torn Sudan at a conference in Paris on Monday.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

United Nations

Sudan

Darfur

Rapid Support Forces

Danger

Violence

LBCI Next
Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured
US 'did not launch strikes' in Iraq on Friday, Pentagon says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-05

WFP delivers food aid to Darfur as Sudan famine looms

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern

LBCI
Middle East News
08:39

Guterres urges end to dangerous cycle of retaliation in Middle East

LBCI
World News
2024-04-16

US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:14

Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured

LBCI
World News
01:33

US 'did not launch strikes' in Iraq on Friday, Pentagon says

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-12

Syria agrees to extend delivery of humanitarian aid through Turkey for six months

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More