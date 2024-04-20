Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured

Middle East News
2024-04-20 | 04:14
High views
Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured
Member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces killed, eight injured

A statement by the army on Saturday mentioned that a member of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces was killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at Camp Kalso, located 50 kilometers south of Baghdad.

The army statement also affirmed that "no drones or fighter jets were observed in the skies of Babylon before or during the explosion."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Popular Mobilization Forces

Explosion

Kalso

Baghdad

