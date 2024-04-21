News
Iranian President to visit Pakistan on Monday
Middle East News
2024-04-21 | 05:41
Iranian President to visit Pakistan on Monday
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to Pakistan starting on Monday and continuing until Wednesday.
The ministry added in a statement that during the visit, Raisi will meet with the Pakistani President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Senate, and Speaker of the National Assembly.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Pakistan
Official Visit
Ebrahim Raisi
