Iranian President to visit Pakistan on Monday

2024-04-21 | 05:41
Iranian President to visit Pakistan on Monday
Iranian President to visit Pakistan on Monday

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to Pakistan starting on Monday and continuing until Wednesday.

The ministry added in a statement that during the visit, Raisi will meet with the Pakistani President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Senate, and Speaker of the National Assembly.

Reuters

Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks
Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank
