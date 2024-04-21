Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel

2024-04-21 | 07:08
Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel
Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel

An official news agency reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei thanked the armed forces for the attack on Israel on April 13.

Khamenei also urged the forces, according to the agency, to "continuously strive for military innovation and learn enemy tactics."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Attack

Israel

