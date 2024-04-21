News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel
Middle East News
2024-04-21 | 07:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel
An official news agency reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei thanked the armed forces for the attack on Israel on April 13.
Khamenei also urged the forces, according to the agency, to "continuously strive for military innovation and learn enemy tactics."
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Attack
Israel
Next
Turkey detains 36 people over alleged Islamic State ties
Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack
0
World News
2024-04-19
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
World News
2024-04-19
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Oman condemns 'Israeli attack' on Iran
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Oman condemns 'Israeli attack' on Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
0
Middle East News
09:21
Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit
Middle East News
09:21
Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit
0
Middle East News
07:21
Turkey detains 36 people over alleged Islamic State ties
Middle East News
07:21
Turkey detains 36 people over alleged Islamic State ties
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-04
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-04
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
0
World News
2024-03-22
Kremlin not aware of confirmations from Houthis regarding safety of Russian ships
World News
2024-03-22
Kremlin not aware of confirmations from Houthis regarding safety of Russian ships
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
3
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
4
Lebanon News
02:53
Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list
Lebanon News
02:53
Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list
5
Lebanon News
04:19
Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
04:19
Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More