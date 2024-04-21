News
Turkey detains 36 people over alleged Islamic State ties
Middle East News
2024-04-21 | 07:21
Turkey detains 36 people over alleged Islamic State ties
Turkish authorities have detained 36 people over suspected ties to Islamic State, in operations carried out across four provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.
In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya said police had seized suspects who were found to have been active within Islamic State, to have helped fund and provide supplies to the group.
Police also seized several unlicensed shotguns and pistols as part of the operations, the minister said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Islamic State
Ali Yerlikaya
Police
