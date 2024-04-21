Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit

The Israeli Army said on Sunday that it is unaware of any US sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda military unit, following media reports that Washington intends to impose such measures on the unit due to alleged human rights violations.



The Army added that its Netzah Yehuda unit is an active combat unit that operates according to international law principles.



"Following reports of sanctions on the unit, the Israel Army is not aware of this matter. If a decision is made in this regard, it will be reviewed. The Israel Defense Forces continues to investigate any unusual incident practically and legally," it said.



Reuters