US official: Alliance fighter destroys missile launcher in self-defense

2024-04-22 | 01:24
US official: Alliance fighter destroys missile launcher in self-defense

A US official said that a coalition fighter jet destroyed a missile launcher in self-defense after reports of a failed rocket attack near a coalition base in Syria, adding that no US soldiers were injured.

The attack on US forces is the first since early February when Iran-aligned factions in Iraq halted their attacks on US forces.

Reuters

