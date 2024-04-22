Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah denies issuing statement announcing resumption of attacks on US forces

Middle East News
2024-04-22 | 04:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq&#39;s Kataib Hezbollah denies issuing statement announcing resumption of attacks on US forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah denies issuing statement announcing resumption of attacks on US forces

The Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah denied issuing a statement announcing the resumption of attacks on US forces, according to a statement from the group on Telegram.

The denial came hours after another statement was circulated among groups believed to be affiliated with the Iran-aligned armed faction, announcing the resumption of attacks after nearly three months of suspension.

The Kataib Hezbollah described the statement in question as 'fabricated.'

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Kataib Hezbollah

Statement

Attacks

US Forces

LBCI Next
Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran's nuclear doctrine
Iranian president lands in Pakistan for visit to mend ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:50

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-31

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces

LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

Response to attacks: US forces conduct 'unilateral strike' killing key Kata'ib Hezbollah commander in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-02

Iraqi Al-Nujaba movement affirms continuation of attacks on US forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:28

Israeli army's central region commander plans to end his service in August: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10 billion a year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07

Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More