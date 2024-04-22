Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran's nuclear doctrine

2024-04-22 | 04:48
Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran&#39;s nuclear doctrine
Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran's nuclear doctrine

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's nuclear doctrine.

The statement came days after a warning from the Revolutionary Guards commander that Tehran may change its nuclear policy if the pressure of Israeli threats continues.

Reuters

