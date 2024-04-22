Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack

Middle East News
2024-04-22 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack

Two civilians were injured in a car ramming attack in Jerusalem on Monday morning, the Israeli police said, adding that they were searching for suspected assailants who fled on foot.

The incident occurred on Techelet Mordechai Street in Jerusalem on a day when Israeli Jews marked the start of the Passover holidays.

“A short time ago, a report was received that two civilians had been run over on Techelet Mordechai Street in Jerusalem, resulting in minor injuries,” the police said in a statement.

“Two terrorists fled the scene on foot and an improvised weapon … was found on their escape route,” it said, adding security forces were searching for the suspects.

Medics said the two injured were aged 18 and 22.

Footage from security cameras posted on several Israeli news websites showed a white car ramming into a group of people at a street corner.

The car later hits another parked vehicle after which two men step out, with one of the assailants seen attempting to fire a gun.

Seconds later, the two are seen walking away from the site.



AFP

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Police

Injured

Jerusalem

Car

Attack

LBCI Next
Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza
Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran's nuclear doctrine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
2024-04-21

Two dead, six injured in Tennessee shooting: Police

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,049 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:28

Israeli army's central region commander plans to end his service in August: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10 billion a year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07

Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More