US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

2024-04-22 | 08:57
US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq
US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

A US official reported that an armed drone attack targeted US forces stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, but caused no damage or injuries. This is the second attack on US forces in the area in less than 24 hours.

These attacks follow a pause of nearly three months in targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria, after months of nearly daily rocket and drone attacks by Iran-aligned Shiite militias, in response to US support for the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters

