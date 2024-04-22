US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

A US official reported that an armed drone attack targeted US forces stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, but caused no damage or injuries. This is the second attack on US forces in the area in less than 24 hours.



These attacks follow a pause of nearly three months in targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria, after months of nearly daily rocket and drone attacks by Iran-aligned Shiite militias, in response to US support for the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.



Reuters