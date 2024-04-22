Review finds UNRWA has 'strong' neutrality measures, but challenges remain

A review of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) concluded that it has strong frameworks in place to ensure compliance with humanitarian neutrality principles, but challenges remain.



The report, which could prompt some donors to reconsider freezing funding, found that Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence for its claim that a significant number of UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organizations.



The United Nations appointed former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to lead UNRWA's neutrality review in February after Israel alleged that 12 of the agency's employees participated in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October seven, sparking the Gaza War.



Reuters