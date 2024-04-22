News
Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, UAE sign deal to collaborate on Development Road project
Middle East News
2024-04-22 | 09:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, UAE sign deal to collaborate on Development Road project
Iraq's prime minister and Turkey's president on Monday witnessed the signing of preliminary agreement between Iraq, Turkey, Qatar and UAE to cooperate on the Development Road project, a statement from the prime minister's office said.
Iraq launched the $17 billion project last year to link a major commodities port on its southern coast by rail and road to the border with Turkey.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Turkey
Qatar
UAE
Development
Project
