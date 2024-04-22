Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10 billion a year

Middle East News
2024-04-22 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10 billion a year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10 billion a year

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Monday to boost trade between the neighboring nations to $10 billion a year, as Raisi commenced a three-day visit amid tight security in the Pakistani capital.

The visit comes as the two Muslim neighbors seek to mend ties after unprecedented tit-for-tat military strikes this year.

"Both sides agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to 10 billion US dollars in the next five years," Sharif's office said in a statement after a joint news briefing.

"They also agreed to cooperate in developing joint approaches to confront common challenges including the threat of terrorism," the statement said.

Official figures for current annual trade were not available. Local media outlet Business Recorder, citing Iran's then-ambassador to Pakistan, last year reported bilateral trade worth over $2 billion.

Raisi, who was accompanied by a delegation that included the country's foreign minister and cabinet members, will next visit the eastern city of Lahore and southern port city of Karachi.



Reuters

Middle East News

Iranian

President

Trade

Pakistan

LBCI Next
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Iranian president lands in Pakistan for visit to mend ties

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-21

Iranian President to visit Pakistan on Monday

LBCI
World News
2024-04-18

UAE, Costa Rica sign trade deal: UAE president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21

About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

LBCI
World News
2024-02-10

Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More