Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement

2024-04-22 | 10:47
Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement
Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani announced in a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Iraq and Turkey have signed a strategic framework agreement. 

The agreement oversees cooperation in the fields of security, energy, and economy between the two countries.

