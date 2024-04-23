News
Iranian foreign minister calls EU sanctions 'regrettable'
Middle East News
2024-04-23 | 02:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian foreign minister calls EU sanctions 'regrettable'
European Union sanctions announced following Iran's attack against Israel are "regrettable" because the country was acting in self-defense, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian posted on X on Tuesday.
Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles on Israel in what it said was retaliation against a suspected Israeli bombing of its embassy compound in Damascus.
On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed in principle to expand sanctions on Iran by agreeing to extend restrictive measures on Tehran's weapons exports of any drone or missile to Iranian proxies and Russia.
"It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression," Amirabdollahian said on X, before calling on the EU to apply sanctions on Israel instead.
More work will need to follow in Brussels to approve a legal framework before the expansion of the sanctions can take effect.
Reuters
Middle East News
Hossein Amirabdollahian
European Union
Sanctions
Iran
Attack
Israel
Defense
Retaliation
Drones
