Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas will leave Qatar

Media outlets quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Tuesday that he does not believe that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) will leave Qatar, where it is based, adding that he has also not witnessed any indications of that from Doha.



The Turkish news channel Haber Turk and other media outlets also quoted him telling journalists during his return trip from his visit to Iraq that Israel's complete control over Gaza "will open the door" to further incursions into Palestinian territory.



Reuters