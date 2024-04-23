News
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
2024-04-23 | 05:59
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday that he believed Iraq saw the need to eliminate the Kurdish PKK militia and that it had the will to do so.
Speaking to reporters on his flight back from a visit to Iraq, Erdogan said Turkey's battle with terrorism would continue in line with international law. The PKK, which has waged a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state, is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
"Eliminating this threat is also to the benefit of Iraq. I believe they see this reality and they will now put forth a will for this issue to be removed," Erdogan was quoted as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and other media outlets.
Reuters
Turkey
Erdogan
Iraq
Eliminate
Kurdish
PKK
Militia
