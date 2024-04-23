Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation

2024-04-23 | 10:11
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation

Qatar announced on Tuesday that the political office of Hamas will remain in Doha as long as its presence is "beneficial and positive" for the mediation efforts carried out by the Gulf state between Palestinians and Israelis, responding to reports about the possibility of relocating it to another country.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, stated in a weekly press conference, "As long as they [Hamas leaders] are here in Doha [...] and their presence is beneficial and positive for mediation efforts, they will remain here."

Qatar has been hosting a political office for Hamas since 2012, with the approval of the United States, and has long played the role of mediator between Israelis and Palestinians.

The spokesperson affirmed that Hamas' office in Doha "was established in coordination with the United States and other parties to ensure the existence of a communication channel that enables any mediation led by Qatar between the two parties and has succeeded in achieving several mediations in recent years."

For months, Qatar has been leading mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States to try to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7 in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Al Ansari added, "As long as this office performs this role, it means that mediation efforts are ongoing, there is no justification for ending its existence."

He emphasized that "Qatar is committed to mediation, but in a phase of reassessment," reiterating statements made by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister last Wednesday that sparked speculation about the possibility of Hamas leaving Doha.

Al Ansari criticized statements by Israeli officials regarding Qatar, pointing out that it is one of the reasons that led Doha to reconsider its role in mediation.

He said, "It is not a secret that there are statements by a number of Israeli officials, including ministers in Netanyahu's government, who spoke negatively about Qatari mediation, and they all know the Qatari role, its nature, and its details during the previous phase."

He accused them of "fabricating lies [...] only to position themselves politically within the framework of the election cycle in their country," pointing out that "this does not justify any attack on the mediator."

AFP 
 

