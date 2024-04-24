Israel thanks the US Senate for approving military aid

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked the US Senate on Wednesday for approving $13 billion in military aid, considering it a "strong message" to the "enemies" of the Israeli state.



The foreign minister said on the X platform, "I thank the US Senate for adopting this aid to Israel with a large majority from both parties (...) It sends a strong message to all our enemies."



Katz added that "the Israeli aid package approved by Congress now is a clear testament to the strength of our alliance and sends a strong message to all our enemies."



He thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell "for their steadfast commitment to Israel's security," affirming that "the strategic partnership between Israel and the United States cannot be broken."



The vote in Congress comes as the war in Gaza enters its 201st day.



AFP