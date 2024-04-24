Iranian President arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project

Middle East News
2024-04-24 | 02:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian President arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iranian President arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday for a brief state visit aimed at strengthening ties, during which he will also open a $514-million hydropower project.

The first visit by an Iranian president to Sri Lanka since an April 2008 trip by its then President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will see the two countries sign five pacts, or Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Iran agreed to build the hydropower project in 2010, but funds dried up after the release of $50 million, as US sanctions imposed later that year on the Middle East nation made it hard to transfer money, forcing Sri Lanka to fund the rest.

It was also hit by delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental concerns, and protests from villagers.

The project will add 290 GWh to the national grid while supplying water to 6,000 hectares (15,000 acres) of farmland and drinking water to thousands of families in three districts, the office of Sri Lanka's President said in a statement.

"The ceremony, chaired by the presidents of Iran and Sri Lanka, will symbolize the cooperation between the two nations in this significant infrastructure endeavor," the statement said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Sri Lanka

Ebrahim Raisi

Hydropower

Environment

LBCI Next
Iran and Pakistan urge the UN Security Council to take action against Israel
Israel thanks the US Senate for approving military aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

Iran reduces its military presence in Syria after recent Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

Iran and Pakistan urge the UN Security Council to take action against Israel

LBCI
World News
00:51

Argentina requests arrest of Iranian minister over 1994 Jewish center bombing

LBCI
World News
00:37

North Korean officials visit Iran in a rare public trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Jordanian King orders elections for the House of Representatives

LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

Iran reduces its military presence in Syria after recent Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

Iran and Pakistan urge the UN Security Council to take action against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
01:13

Israel thanks the US Senate for approving military aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process

LBCI
Middle East News
02:55

Iranian President arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:17

Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More