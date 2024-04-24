News
Iran reduces its military presence in Syria after recent Israeli strikes
Middle East News
2024-04-24 | 05:29
Iran reduces its military presence in Syria after recent Israeli strikes
Iran has reduced its military presence in Syria following Israeli strikes targeting several of its military leaders, according to a source close to Hezbollah and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as reported by Agence France-Presse.
A source close to Hezbollah, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said, "Iranian forces have evacuated the southern region of Syria and withdrawn from their positions in the countryside of Damascus, Daraa, and Al Qunaitra in the south of the country in recent weeks."
The source added, "They have only a representative office in Damascus through which communication is conducted between the Syrian state and the allies," referring to factions loyal to Iran.
The meetings, according to the same source, "were held inside the Iranian consulate, (its organizers) assuming they were safe from Israeli strikes."
Observatory director Rami Abdul Rahman stated, "Iranian forces have evacuated bases starting from Damascus and in the south of the country, up to the borders with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, fearing being targeted again."
He added that fighters from Hezbollah and others from Iraq have replaced Iranian forces in the mentioned areas.
The source close to Hezbollah explained that the reduction of Iranian forces began after an airstrike Tehran accused Israel of conducting on a building in the Al Mazzeh district of Damascus on January 20, resulting in the deaths of five Iranian advisors, including the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence in Syria and his deputy.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Syria
Military
Hezbollah
Israel
Strikes
