UAE allocates $544.60 million for homes affected by the weather

2024-04-24 | 09:11
UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Wednesday that the Cabinet approved 2 billion dirhams (equivalent to $544.60 million) to address damages to citizens' homes caused by recent floods and rains in the country.

(1 USD = 3.6724 UAE dirhams)

Reuters

