Iran sentences rapper Toomaj Salehi to death

2024-04-24 | 10:18
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj Salehi to death
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj Salehi to death

An Iranian revolutionary court has sentenced well-known Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi to death for charges linked to Iran's 2022-23 unrest, his lawyer told Iranian newspaper Sharq on Wednesday.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Rapper

Toomaj Salehi

Lawyer

