Iraq executes 11 individuals convicted for 'terrorist crimes'

Middle East News
2024-04-24 | 13:46
High views
Iraq executes 11 individuals convicted for 'terrorist crimes'

Iraqi authorities executed at least 11 people by hanging this week after convicting them of “terrorist crimes” and belonging to the Islamic State, two security and health officials said Wednesday.

A security official in Dhi Qar Governorate (south) said, “The death sentence was carried out against eleven ISIS terrorists in Al-Hoot prison in the city of Nasiriyah under the supervision of a team from the Ministry of Justice.” 

A medical source in the Dhi Qar Health Department confirmed, "We received the bodies of 11 defendants who were executed inside Al-Hoot prison in Nasiriyah on Monday."

AFP 
 

