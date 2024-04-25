Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports

2024-04-25 | 02:10
LBCI
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports

On Thursday, Al Jazeera reported that over 430 [Israeli] settlers and extremists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the third day of the Jewish Passover holiday.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Settlers

Al-Aqsa Mosque

UAE reports illness linked to contaminated water after floods
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
